Man who received kidney of Russian tourist killed in Pittsburgh meets donor's widow

About 8 p.m. Dec. 29, Erin and John Bond received the call.

The couple and their three children live in Apple Valley, near Minneapolis. The call came from Pittsburgh. A kidney was waiting for John Bond, who'd recently been put on a donor waiting list. The doctors in Pittsburgh believed it would be a strong match.

“It was scary. You're shocked,” Erin Bond said Thursday, less than a week after her husband's transplant surgery.

The Veterans Administration sent a taxi to their home — John Bond is in the National Guard. They had 10 minutes to pack before they hopped on a private plane. They arrived in Pittsburgh about 2:30 a.m., and John Bond went straight into surgery.

Ten days earlier, Olga Kemaev also received a call.

The Russian mother of three was at her home in Siberia. Her husband, Anton, had been in the United States for a few months, visiting on a tourist visa.

Kemaev was told that she needed to get to Pittsburgh as soon as possible. Her husband had been shot in the head.

The American Consulate in Russia opened for her so she could get an emergency visa — it had been closed for the Christmas holiday. It was her first time leaving Russia.

“It's like a nightmare, but it never ends,” said Vladimir Shlyakhtim, a friend of Anton's with whom Anton had been staying.

Anton and another friend were driving on Second Avenue in South Oakland just before 6 p.m. Dec. 19 when a stray bullet hit him in the head. Police said the bullet had been intended for someone else. He died about 1:30 p.m. Dec. 28, not long after his wife arrived at the hospital.

Kemaev, who does not speak any English, chose to donate her husband's organs.

The Bonds slowly learned about the kidney donor. On Saturday, they learned that he'd been a young, healthy Russian man. A few days after that, they learned that the donor had been shot to death. They did an internet search. Chances were slim that the kidney hadn't belonged to Anton.

On Thursday, the Bonds and Kemaev met in the Oakland hotel where the Bonds are staying.

“What do you say to someone who just lost her husband, whose kids just lost their father?” John Bond asked.

“He will live on,” Erin Bond told Kemaev. “Thank you for choosing to donate.”

The Bonds embraced Kemaev, whose decision ultimately helped save John Bond's life and the lives of three others.

It's what Anton would have wanted, Shlyakhtim said, translating for Kemaev.

“She's very happy, and he's very happy for helping,” he translated.

“She did, definitely, what Anton would have wanted,” Shlyakhtim said. “It doesn't matter how bad everything is, he would come up and say, ‘Listen, this is not World War II. Let's make better out of it.'”

Shlyakhtim said that was Anton's last gift, to “make something good out of this nightmare.”

He said Anton dreamed of visiting the United States. He'd already seen Chicago, Washington, D.C., and New York. He was staying in Shlyakhtim's home while he vacationed in Punta Cana.

Shlyakhtim said that his friend believed all life was sacred. He showed a picture of a large plant, and told how Anton saved it.

“I (threw) it away in a Dumpster. I didn't want it, I'm never home,” he said. “He brought it back to my house and saved it. I said, ‘Why you bring this garbage?' and he said, ‘This plant is alive just like you.'”

That was just Anton, Shlyakhtim said.

“He was trying to make this world a little better for the next person,” he said.

That next person, in this case, was John Bond.

“I get a little bit stronger every day — thanks to Anton's help,” he said.

Released from the hospital just five days after his transplant, the Bonds will remain in Pittsburgh while doctors monitor his progress.

Anton had been set to return home this week, to be there to spend Russian Orthodox Christmas on Sunday with his family. Instead, his widow will return to Siberia later this week with his ashes, once she has received her husband's death certificate.

Erin Bond embraced Kemaev one last time before they parted ways.

“I love you,” she said.

“I love you,” Olga replied slowly.

Then she said it in Russian.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8519, mguza@tribweb.com or via Twitter @meganguzaTrib.