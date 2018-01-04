Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Swissvale man pleads guilty to 2015 Wilkinsburg slaying

Megan Guza
Megan Guza | Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018, 2:03 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

A Swissvale man on Thursday pleaded guilty to the 2015 midday shooting of a man in front of a Wilkinsburg storefront, according to the District Attorney's Office.

Cory Jackson, 28, pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree murder and firearms violations for the July 15, 2015, killing of Kelvaughn Hawthorne.

Hawthorne, 32, was standing on the corner of Laketon Road and Montier Street shortly after 4 p.m. when Jackson shot him close to a dozen times.

Surveillance footage showed Jackson continuing to shoot Hawthorne as he crawled along the sidewalk looking for safety.

Jackson's plea deal came in exchange for 12 ½ to 25 years in prison, followed by five years of probation.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

