Pittsburgh seeks 'Snow Angels' to help residents clear sidewalks, driveways

Pittsburgh is seeking volunteers to act as “Snow Angels” by helping elderly and disabled city residents remove snow and ice from their sidewalks and driveways.

Volunteers can call the city's response line at 311 or fill out an application online to participate in the Snow Angel program. Residents needing help can request a volunteer through 311 or complete an online request form .

Residents age 60 and older and those with disabilities qualify for the program, which is free.

Pittsburgh for the first time in 2018 will offer a text messaging service to notify volunteers when a half-inch or more of snow is expected.

In 2017, 243 residents requested assistance and the city had 80 Snow Angel volunteers. So far this winter, 47 residents have asked for help, but only 12 people have volunteered. The Mayor's Office is hoping to close that gap, according to spokeswoman Keyva Clark.

