Allegheny

Pittsburgh police accuse Allegheny County Controller's office analyst of harassment, stalking

Theresa Clift
Theresa Clift | Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018, 6:42 p.m.
Pittsburgh police say an analyst who works in the Allegheny County Controller's office admitted to submitting anonymous complaints to authorities about his ex-boyfriend and hacking into the man's personal email and social media accounts, perhaps using his work computer.

According to a criminal complaint filed Wednesday, James Sheppard, 30, of Brookline told investigators during an interview that he submitted an anonymous tip to authorities accusing his ex of driving without insurance. He also told authorities that he “may have” submitted a second anonymous tip that said his ex falsely claimed to be a police officer, according to the complaint.

The man told police that he is in the process of trying to become a police officer.

The tips triggered an investigation by Pittsburgh's Office of Municipal Investigations.

Police said Sheppard sent his ex-boyfriend harassing text messages.

Lou Takacs, a spokesman for the controller's office, declined to discuss Sheppard's job status.

“We don't have any particulars, but we have no reason to believe it's anything other than a personal legal matter,” Takacs said. “We don't believe it's related to his official duties.”

During the police interview, Sheppard apologized for his behavior and said he would never contact the man again.

Sheppard was also arrested for harassment in February, according to court records.

That arrest occurred after Sheppard pushed the man against a table in December 2016, but the man dropped the charges at court, the complaint said.

Sheppard now faces charges of harassment, stalking and unlawful use of a computer.

He has worked in the controller's office since 2014. Before that, he was a neighborhood initiatives coordinator under former Mayor Luke Ravenstahl.

Sheppard was one of at least four former Ravenstahl employees who County Controller Chelsa Wagner hired after they lost their jobs when Mayor Bill Peduto took office.

Part of Sheppard's work has involved developing an internship program for the controller's office.

Sheppard's salary in 2017 was $44,074.

Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-5669, tclift@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tclift.

