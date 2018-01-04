Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Aviary moves South African Penguins inside

Joe Napsha
Joe Napsha | Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018, 6:27 p.m.
An African Penguin takes a swim in its tank at the National Aviary on Monday, March 25, 2013. The African Penguins, which hail from South Africa, are not as accustomed to the snowy weather says the Aviary's Ericka Douglass, and so they have heated rocks in their enclosure to melt the snow.
Bette, an African Penguin at the National Aviary. Two chicks were born to parents Bette and Sidney on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017.
Bette, an African Penguin at the National Aviary. Two chicks were born to parents Bette and Sidney on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017.

You know its really cold when ... the National Aviary of Pittsburgh's North Side moves its South African penguins from the bitter cold environment outside to relative warmth of the indoors.

With temperatures hovering around 10 degrees Thursday and expected to drop below zero overnight, the National Aviary said it moved its two African penguin chicks and their parents, as well as the aviary's 20 adult penguins, to an indoor site due to the prolonged and extreme winter weather conditions. The chicks, who were born in November, were examined by its veterinary team and are safe and warm with their parents, Bette and Sidney, in a private behind-the-scenes area where they are eating well and growing fast.

The rest of the colony is taking the move in stride, with plenty of attention – and fish – from the penguin staff, the aviary said.

“We have done this (moved penguins inside) before in cases of prolonged and extreme temperatures,” said Robin Weber, a National Aviary spokeswoman, said Thursday.

While the South African penguins are accustomed to snow in their native habitat, Weber said they do not experience the sustained bitter cold temperatures or extreme low temperatures that have put the region in a deep freeze. Unlike the Emperor penguin that lives in temperatures of 40 degrees below zero in the Antarctic, the aviary's African penguins are native to the coast of South Africa and comfortable in a wide range of temperate climates.

In more typical winter conditions, the ambient heaters, heated rocks, heated water, and sheltered caves in their habitat, Penguin Point, provide plenty of warmth and protection. However, when extreme winter weather conditions occur for extended periods of time, the penguins are brought inside to ensure their comfort and health.

The public will have the opportunity to see the chicks for the first time beginning Jan. 12, in the National Aviary's Avian Care Center window, and during daily chick talks at 2 p.m.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.

