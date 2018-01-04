Suspect sought in violent armed robberies of 5 Pittsburgh businesses

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pittsburgh police detectives are searching for a “violent serial robber” believed to have robbed at least five businesses in the city on Tuesday and Wednesday.

According to the city's Department of Public Safety, the man is wanted in connection with robberies at the:

• Dollar General store in the 4700 block of Centre Avenue;

• Fuel-On convenience store in the 5700 block of Ellsworth Avenue;

• Wine and Spirits store in the 5900 block of Centre Avenue;

• Primanti Brothers in the Strip District;

• Warrington Beer in the 800 block of East Warrington Avenue.

In each incident, the man entered the store, violently thrust a gun at the clerk, grabbed an undisclosed amount of cash and ran away.

The man is described as black, 6 feet tall, with a heavy build.

He was wearing a mask in each of the robberies.

The man is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who recognizes him or has information about the robberies is asked to call the Violent Crimes Unit at 412-323-7800.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.