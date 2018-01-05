It's cold? Too bad, you still have to show up for jury duty

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Bethany Hallam would have preferred to hunker down in her cozy home Friday morning rather than reporting for jury duty at the Allegheny County Courthouse.

Hallam, 28, of Ross and 66 others braved sub-zero wind chills to answer the court system's call, according to county officials.

"I probably would have laid in bed all day," she said. "It was freezing at the bus stop and walking down from the bus stop to come down here and do my civic duty."

Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen A. Zappala Jr.'s office warned the public via Twitter on Thursday that cold weather was no excuse for missing court dates, including jury duty.

The District Attorneys Office will be operating on normal, regular hours on Friday and the courts will do likewise. If you have been summoned or asked to appear in court on Friday, the cold weather will not impact your responsibility to appear. — AlleghenyCountyDA (@AlleghenyCoDA) January 4, 2018

Zappala spokesman Mike Manko said he posted the tweet in response to numerous calls from residents wondering if they could beg off from appearing because of weather conditions. All county offices, including courts, were operating Friday.

"This is a hardy bunch," said Allegheny County Jury Supervisor Margaret Cangelier. "I called in 70 and I got 67, which is about normal."

Jurors receive a daily $9 stipend from the county for meals, plus 17 cents per mile in travel expense.

"I was coming here regardless," said Durk Hutmacher, 37, of South Fayette. "I work Downtown."

Residents who willfully ignore a jury duty summons are subject to an unspecified fine and jail time, according to the county court website.

Court officials said that rarely occurs.

The penalty for missing federal court is a maximum $1,000 fine, three days in jail and community service.

"Whenever the weather is bad I increase my numbers in case of a lot of no-shows because of the weather," Cangelier said, adding that she would have normally called 55 to 60 jurors on Friday.

Courts across the region are running normal schedules through the cold snap.

Westmoreland County wasn't calling any jurors on Friday, but defendants were still expected to report for pleas, hearings and conferences this week. District Attorney John Peck said his office hadn't noticed any increase in no-shows attributable to the cold weather, noting that snow accumulation is usually a greater deterrent than low temperatures.

"There doesn't appear to be a problem of defendants not appearing because of the weather," Peck said. "If anyone can't appear for a legitimate reason, like their car won't start, they should contact the court or contact their lawyer and have him or her explain why they couldn't be there."

Staff in other parts of the courthouse said there hadn't been any increase in the number of no-shows, just a shift to claiming cold weather was the culprit if they missed their court date.

Peck said judges tend to issue a warning letter to first-time no-shows, giving them an opportunity to explain and reschedule. Only if they don't respond does the court issue a bench warrant, seeking to detain someone for missing a mandatory court appearance.

"The courts have never done anything because of weather, not that I'm aware of," said Armstrong County Jury Clerk Tonya Herring. "There is still jury duty and court scheduled for Monday."

Staff writers Matthew Santoni and Matt Medsger contributed to this report. Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-765-2312, bbauder@tribweb.com or via Twitter @bobbauder.