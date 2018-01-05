Pittsburgh International adds seasonal flights to two Caribbean locations

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Vacation Express is launching seasonal service from Pittsburgh to Cozumel, Mexico, and Grand Bahama Island this spring and summer.

The Cozumel flights will depart from May 27 through June 26 and the Grand Bahama Island flights will depart from June 1 through July 1, according to an airport news release.

The airport has never had service to Cozumel, and hasn't had service to Grand Bahama Island since 2016, said Bob Kerlik, airport spokesman.

The airline offers vacation packages in which travelers book a hotel at the time of booking a flight. Both destinations are available for trips that last four nights.

Travelers returning from Grand Bahama Island will be pre-cleared and will not need to visit Customs and Immigration upon return to Pittsburgh, the release said.

The airport also offers seasonal service to Montego Bay, Jamaica; Cancun, Mexico; Punta Cana and Puerto Plata in the Dominican Republic; Frankfurt, Germany; Paris, France; Destin/Fort Walton Beach, Fla.; Myrtle Beach, S.C.; and Savannah/Hilton Head, S.C.

For more information and to book, visit www.vacationexpress.com .

Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-5669, tclift@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tclift.