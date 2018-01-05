Pittsburgh serial robber becoming more brazen

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A suspected serial robber wanted in connection with the armed robbery of a Primanti Brothers and five other Pittsburgh businesses is becoming more violent, police said Friday.

"It appears that he is getting a little more brazen and a little more aggressive in each subsequent robbery," Cmdr. Victor Joseph told reporters at a news conference Friday. "We need the public's help once again."

In the most recent robbery, Thursday night, at the Shell Gas station on Baum Boulevard near South Negley Avenue, the suspect punched a customer in the face several times after struggling with the clerk, Joseph said.

The man is already wanted in connection with robberies at:

• Dollar General store in the 4700 block of Centre Avenue;

• Fuel-On convenience store in the 5700 block of Ellsworth Avenue;

• Wine and Spirits store in the 5900 block of Centre Avenue;

• Primanti Brothers in the Strip District;

• Warrington Beer in the 800 block of East Warrington Avenue.

"We believe it's the same suspect," Joseph said.

In each incident, the man entered the store, violently thrust a gun at the clerk, grabbed an undisclosed amount of cash and ran away, police said.

Police described him as black, 6 feet tall, with a heavy build. He is considered armed and dangerous

Anyone with information about these robberies, please call the Violent Crimes Unit at 412-323-7800.

Ben Schmitt is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-320-7991, bschmitt@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @Bencschmitt.