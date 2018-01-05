Allegheny County deputies padlock Tad's on East Carson for failing to pay drink tax

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Allegheny County Treasurer John Weinstein on Friday said sheriff's deputies padlocked Tad's on East Carson because the company the operates the bar, 1109 Inc., owes more than $10,600 in unpaid taxes from alcoholic beverage sales.

“These closings are a continuation of my effort to protect taxpayers from delinquent bar owners who misappropriate taxpayer money,” Weinstein said in a statement. “As I have stated before, it is not fair to other bar and restaurant owners, and the taxpayers who frequent these establishments, that the drink taxes collected are not remitted to the county in a timely manner.”

The bar's owner could not be immediately reached for comment.

Weinstein has authorized the filing of more than 150 lawsuits against establishments that had delinquent taxes, which have resulted in more than $1 million in delinquent collections, the release said.

Allegheny County imposes a 7-percent tax on “the cost of consumption alcohol purchased within Allegheny County.” Weinstein's office publishes a list of tax delinquent establishments online.

Typically, bar owners pay the unpaid taxes soon after deputies close their establishments. They are then permitted to reopen.

