Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Allegheny County deputies padlock Tad's on East Carson for failing to pay drink tax

Theresa Clift
Theresa Clift | Friday, Jan. 5, 2018, 1:00 p.m.
A profile photo from Tad's on East Carson's Facebook page.
Tad's on East Carson via Facebook
A profile photo from Tad's on East Carson's Facebook page.

Updated 3 hours ago

Allegheny County Treasurer John Weinstein on Friday said sheriff's deputies padlocked Tad's on East Carson because the company the operates the bar, 1109 Inc., owes more than $10,600 in unpaid taxes from alcoholic beverage sales.

“These closings are a continuation of my effort to protect taxpayers from delinquent bar owners who misappropriate taxpayer money,” Weinstein said in a statement. “As I have stated before, it is not fair to other bar and restaurant owners, and the taxpayers who frequent these establishments, that the drink taxes collected are not remitted to the county in a timely manner.”

The bar's owner could not be immediately reached for comment.

Weinstein has authorized the filing of more than 150 lawsuits against establishments that had delinquent taxes, which have resulted in more than $1 million in delinquent collections, the release said.

Allegheny County imposes a 7-percent tax on “the cost of consumption alcohol purchased within Allegheny County.” Weinstein's office publishes a list of tax delinquent establishments online.

Typically, bar owners pay the unpaid taxes soon after deputies close their establishments. They are then permitted to reopen.

Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-5669, tclift@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tclift.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.