Allegheny

Allegheny County Controller's office suspends analyst without pay

Theresa Clift
Theresa Clift | Friday, Jan. 5, 2018, 1:39 p.m.
James Sheppard
James Sheppard

Updated 2 hours ago

The Allegheny County Controller's office has suspended an analyst without pay after he was charged with harassment and stalking.

James Sheppard admitted to submitting anonymous complaints to authorities about his ex-boyfriend and hacking into the man's personal email and social media accounts, perhaps using his work computer, as the Trib reported Thursday .

Lou Takacs, a spokesman for the controller's office, declined to discuss Sheppard's job status on Thursday afternoon for the Trib's original story. Takacs then sent an email to the Trib Friday afternoon saying that Sheppard had been suspended without pay until further notice.

Sheppard's salary in 2017 was $44,074.

According to the criminal complaint filed Wednesday, James Sheppard, 30, of Brookline, told investigators that he submitted an anonymous tip to authorities accusing his ex of driving without insurance. He also told authorities that he “may have” submitted a second anonymous tip that said his ex falsely claimed to be a police officer, according to the complaint.

Sheppard faces charges of harassment, stalking and unlawful use of a computer.

He could not be immediately reached for comment.

During the police interview, Sheppard apologized for his behavior and said he would never contact the man again.

Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-5669, tclift@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tclift.

