Blush sign in Downtown Pittsburgh out of order, appellate court says

There may be no more blinking, flashing ads for drink specials, special dancers or amateur nights at Blush Gentleman's Club & Sports Bar in Downtown Pittsburgh after an appellate court ruled that the LED sign installed outside the club in 2015 was a zoning violation.

The City of Pittsburgh and its zoning board had fought owner Albert Bortz's installation of a new LED sign along 9th Street, next door to the city's performing-arts high school and in the heart of the Cultural District. Officials contended that the sign was too large for a 2011 variance they had granted the club, and violated a ban on electronic signs Downtown that had passed between when the city granted the variance and when an older LED sign was replaced with a bigger one.

The zoning board in 2011 allowed Bortz to install up to 40 square feet of signage; the city's appeal argued the LED sign he installed in 2015, when added to the backlit “Blush” sign, brought the total to 52 square feet along the street.

Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas Judge Joseph James ruled in Bortz's favor and let him keep the sign. The city appealed the ruling to Commonwealth Court, which on Friday reversed the lower court and reinstated the zoning board's decision that Bortz had replaced a non-conforming sign with another, larger non-conforming sign.

Jonathan Kamin, the attorney representing Bortz, said his client would appeal the court's decision. The LED sign itself was within the 40-square-foot limit, and should have been covered under the old agreement, he said.

“They're saying that because a couple of years passed, that it was no longer valid,” Kamin said. “The city caught a convenient case of amnesia.”

Maura Kennedy, director of the Department of Permits, Licenses and Inspections, said the city would re-inspect the property and could cite it after analyzing the court's decision. But if the club's owner appeals again, those inspections and fines would be stayed, she said.

