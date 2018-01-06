Immigrant workers say they were never paid for painting Robinson Marriott

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Four men are claiming they were never paid for painting work they did at a Marriott hotel in Robinson about a year ago, prompting about 50 people to hold a demonstration outside the hotel Saturday.

Together, the four men are owed about $13,000, according to Guillermo Perez, president of the Pittsburgh Labor Council for Latin American Advancement, a nonprofit organization that organized the event along with the Thomas Merton Center.

One Carrick man, named Antonio, who did not wish to share his last name, contacted the Council for help getting paid.

Perez said he contacted the hotel's owner, North Carolina-based Concord Hospitality Enterprises, and had no luck. He then reached out to Georgia-based National Custom, the contractor for the hotel renovation work.

Peter Thomas, the CEO of that company, said he gave Perez contact information for a man who ran a company called ACB Group that National Custom had hired as a subcontractor.

But the man never returned Perez's calls and emails, Perez said.

Hitting a wall, the group decided to hold a demonstration to bring attention to the issue and perhaps convince National Custom or Concord Hospitality in to paying the men, Perez said.

The group gathered across the street from the hotel along Campbells Run Road in frigid temperatures and chanted, “Pittsburgh is a union town, get up get down.” They held signs that read, “Wage theft is toxic, Marriott, clean up your act,” and “Stop corporate greed.”

“It's very common among the immigrants here to be cheated by a subcontractor, so we think it's important to defend labor standards in our city and not allow companies to hide behind subcontractors,” Perez said. “These people are operating in our community so we think the community should be aware of their business practices.”

Company CEO considers paying

When reached by the Tribune-Review on Friday, National Custom CEO Peter Thomas said there is a chance his company could pay the workers some of the money if they provide their full names and documentation that they worked on the project.

“I feel for them. It breaks my heart,” Thomas said. “But you can't run a company just (handing out) checks.”

Thomas has Antonio's full name and verified he is on a list of people that worked on the project, but he does not have the last names of the other three men, he said.

Thomas also said the company would help them in court, but Perez said the nonprofit would not be able to find a lawyer to take the case that involves only $13,000.

Thomas said his company fired ACB after learning ACB had not been paying two of its workers who were installing wallpaper, he said.

The company paid ACB for the work completed so far, paid the two workers, then found a new subcontractor to finish the job, Thomas said.

“We took immediate action,” Thomas said.

The company then made an effort to see if any other workers had not been paid and found none.

The Trib could not reach a representative of ACB or Concord Hospitality.

Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-5669, tclift@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tclift.