Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Aging West Ohio Street bridge in Pittsburgh closed to vehicles

Bob Bauder
Bob Bauder | Friday, Jan. 5, 2018, 5:36 p.m.
The Pittsburgh Department of Public Works Bureau of Transportation and Engineering lowered the load limit of the West Ohio Street Bridge in Allegheny Commons Park from 12 tons to 3 as a result of an inspection in 2015. The south sidewalk is permanently closed.
James Knox | Trib Total Media
The Pittsburgh Department of Public Works Bureau of Transportation and Engineering lowered the load limit of the West Ohio Street Bridge in Allegheny Commons Park from 12 tons to 3 as a result of an inspection in 2015. The south sidewalk is permanently closed.

Updated 7 hours ago

A portion of Pittsburgh's West Ohio Street in the North Side will remain closed to motor vehicles for two years because of a deteriorating bridge over Norfolk Southern Railroad tracks, the city announced Friday.

The 114-year-old span at West Ohio Street and Ridge Avenue near West Park in Allegheny Commons has been scheduled for replacement. The city in 2015 imposed a three-ton weight restriction on the bridge and closed one of two sidewalks.

Mayor Bill Peduto's office said motorists have repeatedly violated the weight restriction and officials opted to close the span because of safety concerns.

Bicyclists and pedestrians will be permitted to cross it.

Pittsburgh advised drivers to detour around the bridge via Brighton Road, North Avenue and Federal Street.

Park access between Brighton Road and Ridge Avenue will remain open.

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-765-2312, bbauder@tribweb.com or via Twitter @bobbauder.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.