Aging West Ohio Street bridge in Pittsburgh closed to vehicles

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A portion of Pittsburgh's West Ohio Street in the North Side will remain closed to motor vehicles for two years because of a deteriorating bridge over Norfolk Southern Railroad tracks, the city announced Friday.

The 114-year-old span at West Ohio Street and Ridge Avenue near West Park in Allegheny Commons has been scheduled for replacement. The city in 2015 imposed a three-ton weight restriction on the bridge and closed one of two sidewalks.

Mayor Bill Peduto's office said motorists have repeatedly violated the weight restriction and officials opted to close the span because of safety concerns.

Bicyclists and pedestrians will be permitted to cross it.

Pittsburgh advised drivers to detour around the bridge via Brighton Road, North Avenue and Federal Street.

Park access between Brighton Road and Ridge Avenue will remain open.

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-765-2312, bbauder@tribweb.com or via Twitter @bobbauder.