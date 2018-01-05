Watch what happens when boiling water meets Pittsburgh's cold snap

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

When boiling water meets frigid air, the results are sudden and dramatic.

Tribune-Review photographer Charles "Chaz" Palla filmed his wife throwing a cup of a boiling water in the air in Pittsburgh, and shared the slow-motion scene on Twitter Friday.

This is what happens to a cup of boiling water at 0 degrees in Pittsburgh pic.twitter.com/QVk3HG4RnF — Charles Palla (@ChazPalla) January 5, 2018

When the boiling water hits the zero degree temperature air, the droplets of water and steam freeze rapidly, said Pat Herald, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Moon.

This rapid cooling and condensing of the water molecules happens because there is a large temperature discrepancy—212 degrees. That process is aided by increasing the surface area when the water is thrown up in the air, Herald said.

The result is a frozen mist and a steam cloud.

Despite the dramatic effect, think twice before trying this trick at home — in 2014 the Los Angeles Times found 50 reports of people who had burned themselves attempting the same thing.

