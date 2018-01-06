Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Pittsburgh serial robbery suspect arrested

Theresa Clift
Theresa Clift | Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018, 9:54 a.m.
Arrington Stine
Arrington Stine

Updated 14 minutes ago

Pittsburgh police have arrested a suspect who was wanted in connection with a string of violent robberies at Primanti Brothers and five other Pittsburgh businesses.

The suspect, Arrington Stine, 21, of Verona was apprehended during a traffic stop along East Hills Drive on Friday in the city's East Hills neighborhood, according to a news release.

Stine was charged Saturday with five counts of robbery, aggravated assault, simple assault and carrying a firearm without a license, court records show.

His preliminary hearing is set for 8:30 a.m. Jan. 16.

Stine was wanted in connection with robberies at the following businesses between Saturday and Thursday:

• Dollar General store in the 4700 block of Centre Avenue.

• Fuel-On convenience store in the 5700 block of Ellsworth Avenue.

• Wine and Spirits store in the 5900 block of Centre Avenue.

• Primanti Brothers in the Strip District.

• Warrington Beer in the 800 block of East Warrington Avenue.

In each incident, the man entered the store, thrust a gun at the clerk, grabbed cash and ran away, police said.

Separately, the Monroeville Police Department charged Stine with criminal mischief and hazardous disorderly conduct in October 2016, according to court records. A non-jury trial for those charges is set for March 1.

Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-5669, tclift@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tclift.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.