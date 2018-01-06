Pittsburgh serial robbery suspect arrested

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pittsburgh police have arrested a suspect who was wanted in connection with a string of violent robberies at Primanti Brothers and five other Pittsburgh businesses.

The suspect, Arrington Stine, 21, of Verona was apprehended during a traffic stop along East Hills Drive on Friday in the city's East Hills neighborhood, according to a news release.

Stine was charged Saturday with five counts of robbery, aggravated assault, simple assault and carrying a firearm without a license, court records show.

His preliminary hearing is set for 8:30 a.m. Jan. 16.

Stine was wanted in connection with robberies at the following businesses between Saturday and Thursday:

• Dollar General store in the 4700 block of Centre Avenue.

• Fuel-On convenience store in the 5700 block of Ellsworth Avenue.

• Wine and Spirits store in the 5900 block of Centre Avenue.

• Primanti Brothers in the Strip District.

• Warrington Beer in the 800 block of East Warrington Avenue.

In each incident, the man entered the store, thrust a gun at the clerk, grabbed cash and ran away, police said.

Separately, the Monroeville Police Department charged Stine with criminal mischief and hazardous disorderly conduct in October 2016, according to court records. A non-jury trial for those charges is set for March 1.

Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-5669, tclift@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tclift.