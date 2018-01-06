Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Police chief: Body found is Bethel Park woman missing since Dec. 27

Theresa Clift
Theresa Clift | Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018, 1:57 p.m.
Diane Chotta
Bethel Park Police
Diane Chotta
The body of Diane Chotta, who has been missing since Dec. 27, was found Saturday in South Park, Bethel Park Police Chief Timothy O'Connor said.
WPXI
Updated 36 minutes ago

A body found in South Park on Saturday is a woman who went missing Dec. 27, said Bethel Park Police Chief Timothy O'Connor.

A group of people found the body of Diane Chotta, 52, of Bethel Park, on Saturday along a snowy hillside near the Rite Aid along Library Road, O'Connor said.

Allegheny County detectives do not believe any foul play was involved in her death, according to county spokeswoman Amie Downs.

Police believe the body has been there since the evening of the 27th, O'Connor said.

"It would appear to us that she lost her way in the darkness and probably died of exposure," O'Connor said.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office has not yet determined the cause of death.

Chotta, 52, had been residing with family at Pebble Creek Apartments in Bethel Park, O'Connor said.

Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-5669, tclift@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tclift.

