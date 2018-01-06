Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Pirate Parrot, Nittany Lion, Pitt Panther, other mascots skate for fans at Schenley Park

Nate Smallwood
Nate Smallwood | Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018, 5:15 p.m.
Mascots skate with children and their families during the annual Mascot Skate at Schenley Park Skating Rink in Oakland on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2017.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Mascots get ready before the Mascot Skate at Schenley Park Skating Rink in Oakland on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2017.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Chris Niznik, 32, of Pleasant Hills helps his niece, Nicole Niznik, 10, during the annual Mascot Skate at Schenley Park Skating Rink in Oakland on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2017.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Mascots skate with children and their families during the annual Mascot Skate at Schenley Park Skating Rink in Oakland on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2017.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Mascots skate with children and their families during the annual Mascot Skate at Schenley Park Skating Rink in Oakland on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2017.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
The Penn State Nittany Lion makes its way to the rink for the annual Mascot Skate at Schenley Park Skating Rink in Oakland on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2017.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Mascots skate with children and their families during the annual Mascot Skate at Schenley Park Skating Rink in Oakland on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2017.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Pittsburgh police's 'McGruff the Crime Dog' relaxes in the sun during the annual Mascot Skate at Schenley Park Skating Rink in Oakland on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2017.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Mascots of all sorts took to the ice of Schenley Park Skating Rink in Pittsburgh's Oakland neighborhood Saturday afternoon for the 31st year of the Mascots Skate.

The event included some of the same creatures that attended when the event began: the Pirate Parrot, Penn State Nittany Lion and Pitt Panther.

"We have about 36 mascots today," event organizer Bill Backa said. "It's just a chance for people to see their favorite mascots up close."

The temperature hovered around a frigid 10 degrees.

But that didn't deter many who came out to see their favorites.

"People are finding a way to ignore the cold because they're with their favorite people — their families and the mascots." Backa said.

Nate Smallwood is a Tribune-Review staff photographer. Reach him at nsmallwood@tribweb.com.

