Pennsylvania Turnpike toll increase now in effect

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Another increase in Pennsylvania Turnpike tolls went in to effect Sunday.

The 6 percent increase will bring the average toll up to $2.10 for cash-paying customers and up to $1.30 for E-ZPass customers.

This is the tenth year in a row turnpike tolls have gone up.

The turnpike commission needs to raise the toll to fund infrastructure improvements on the turnpike, it has said.

State Auditor General Eugene DePasquale said he is concerned the toll increases will cause traffic to decrease and is launching an audit of turnpike finances .

The audit, which will cover June 2015 through May 2017, is expected to be complete this year, DePasquale said.

Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-5669, tclift@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tclift.