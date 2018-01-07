Fire rips through McKees Rocks warehouse

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Crews from at least a half dozen fire companies responded to a warehouse fire in McKees Rocks on Sunday night.

The fire began about 9 p.m. at a warehouse on Island Avenue. The blaze tore through a trailer outside the warehouse.

McKees Rocks fire Chief Nicholas Radoycis Jr. said no one was in the building at the time. He said the trailer functioned as an office for the warehouse, which housed more than a dozen passenger vehicles.

Windows were broken out on two sides of the multi-story brick building, which had scorch marks on its outer walls.

It was not clear how many vehicles were inside or how many might have been damaged.

Crews continued dousing hot spots about 10:30 p.m.

Allegheny County fire investigators were on the scene.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. She can be reached at 412-380-8519 or mguza@tribweb.com.