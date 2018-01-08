Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Social media threat that closed Montour School District was directed toward Virginia school

Jacob Tierney
Jacob Tierney | Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, 7:24 a.m.

The social media threat that prompted Montour School District to cancel classes Monday was directed toward a different school district in Virginia, officials said.

Parents and students alerted the district early Monday morning to a social media post threatening "MHS." They believed the post was referring to Montour High School.

The district announced it was canceling classes, though employees were told to report to work as normal.

Robinson Township Police Department, Kennedy Township Police Department and the school district later determined that the post was directed at a Virginia school with the same initials as Montour High School, Montour Superintendent Charles Stone said in a statement.

Media reports from Albemarle County, Va., said a juvenile was arrested there for making false threats against Monticello High School. The unidentified suspect posted a picture of numerous guns on Snapchat Sunday night with the caption "Don't go to school tomorrow @MHS students. Loaded up 'bout to head out."

Montour School District will hold classes as normal tomorrow, Stone said in his statement.

"Please understand that all potential threats to our school or students are taken seriously and investigated thoroughly. The safety of our students is our primary concern. We have determined that our schools are safe and will reopen tomorrow morning as regularly scheduled," he said.

Counselors will be available to discuss the situation with students.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.

