Speed limits reduced because of winter storm are lifted in Pittsburgh area
Updated 58 minutes ago
The speed limit was reduced for several hours Monday on major arteries around Pittsburgh during the rush-hour commute.
A winter storm bringing freezing rain, sleet and snow into the region sparked the morning reductions to 45 mph on:
• Interstates 279 and 376.
• Route 28.
• Interstate 79 between Interstates 70 and 376.
The speed limits were restored by early afternoon.
The National Weather Service said it expected 1 to 3 inches of snow to fall across the region Monday. A winter weather advisory was originally set to expire at 7 p.m. Monday, but the weather service extended it through 7 a.m. Tuesday.
PennDOT will continue to treat roads throughout the storm in an effort to keep them passable.
Motorists can check on driving conditions at 511pa.com.Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.