Allegheny

Attempt to thaw frozen pipe caused weekend fire in North Versailles

Matthew Santoni
Matthew Santoni | Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, 11:30 a.m.
WPXI

Updated 5 hours ago

A fire that damaged a shuttered business in North Versailles Saturday was caused by someone trying to thaw a frozen pipe, authorities said.

Allegheny County Chief Fire Marshal Matt Brown said the Saturday night fire in the 1100 block of Lincoln Highway was accidentally caused by a person thawing a frozen pipe with “a torch,” though he didn't specify what kind of torch was being used. Brown said the fire caused at least $10,000 worth of damage to the building, which housed Nic's Tobacco Outlet and Rock'N Tattoo.

Don Mattonen, owner of Rock'N Tattoo & Piercing, said a pipe in the second-floor apartments had burst Friday, flooding his shop and leading building inspectors and the fire marshal's office to deem the upper floors uninhabitable and shut down the building the day before the fire.

“When I opened the door, there was water and electricity arcing from the outlets in my studio,” Mattonen said. “I've had a constant fight to keep my shop clean because (my landlord) keeps putting band-aids on a broken arm.”

He kept the shop closed and utility companies shut off service to the building, he said, so he didn't know why there was still water in the pipes upstairs that could have required thawing.

Mattonen said he didn't plan to re-open in that location, and was concerned that the water and smoke from the fire may have damaged or destroyed the guitars, posters, photos and other artifacts from bands including Slayer and KISS that gave the shop its theme.

Authorities say never to use an open flame to thaw a frozen pipe ; use a hair dryer, wrap towels around the pipe and soak them with hot water, or use a heat lamp. To reduce the likelihood of a burst pipe, open a faucet if there is one to relieve pressure and work backward along the frozen pipe from there.

Matthew Santoni is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724 836 6660, msantoni@tribweb.com or on Twitter @msantoni.

