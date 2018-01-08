Conor Lamb says he wouldn't support Nancy Pelosi to lead House Dems

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Democratic Congressional candidate Conor Lamb said Monday he wouldn't vote to give Nancy Pelosi another term as U.S. House leader if he is elected to Congress.

Lamb, 33, who is running for a March special election to replace former Rep. Tim Murphy, said both parties in the House need new leadership, having failed to adequately address the nation's heroin epidemic or what Lamb called its “crumbling infrastructure.”

“My take is, if these people have been around for several years and they haven't solved these problems that have been hanging around, it's time for someone new to step up and get it done,” he said.

Lamb's announcement addresses Republican efforts to tie him to Pelosi in a political climate that seems to favor outsiders over members of the establishment. Immediately after Democrats made him their nominee in a Nov. 19 convention, the state GOP issued a statement calling him Pelosi's “handpicked candidate,” and has repeated the claim.

Lamb said Monday that Pelosi had not been involved in the race before the nomination, and that he had met her only in passing just before Christmas.

Lamb faces state Rep. Rick Saccone, R-Elizabeth in the March 13 election for the 18th Congressional District, which represents about 707,000 people in parts of Allegheny, Washington, Westmoreland and Greene counties. Saccone is a firebrand conservative who likens himself to President Donald Trump.

Lamb said he didn't have a specific replacement in mind.

“I would like to see leadership that gets serious about the heroin epidemic. So far what we've done is declare it to be a national epidemic. I'd like to see that prioritized. I'd also like to see us get serious about infrastructure,” he said.

He criticized Paul Ryan for supporting changes to Social Security and Medicaid, saying he would protect those programs if elected.

Members of the U.S. House select leaders in blind votes after fall elections. Pelosi won re-election as leader in November 2016 with a two-thirds majority, the slimmest since she took the leadership role in 2002.

Lamb's announcement follows news last week that a super PAC backed by U.S. House Republican leadership is opening two offices in Southwestern Pennsylvania and that another PAC backed by the billionaire Ricketts family announced a $1 million ad buy in the district boosting Saccone.

Lamb responded to that news by saying he has support of unions and volunteers.

The winner of the March special election will serve until January 2019, when Murphy's term would have ended. Murphy resigned in October after reports that the pro-life congressman sought an abortion for his mistress during a pregnancy scare.

Voters in the district have heavily favored Republican candidates in recent presidential elections, but Democrats see an opening in the district due to President Donald Trump's low approval rating. More voters are registered Democratic in the district than are registered Republican.

Wes Venteicher is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-380-5676, wventeicher@tribweb.com or via Twitter @wesventeicher.