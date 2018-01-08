Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Conor Lamb says he wouldn't support Nancy Pelosi to lead House Dems

Wes Venteicher
Wes Venteicher | Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, 11:03 a.m.
Conor Lamb greets supporters following his selection by 18th Congressional District Democrats to run in a March 13 special election to replace former Congressman Tim Murphy.
Wes Venteicher | Tribune-Review
Conor Lamb greets supporters following his selection by 18th Congressional District Democrats to run in a March 13 special election to replace former Congressman Tim Murphy.
Lamb
Lamb

Updated 3 hours ago

Democratic Congressional candidate Conor Lamb said Monday he wouldn't vote to give Nancy Pelosi another term as U.S. House leader if he is elected to Congress.

Lamb, 33, who is running for a March special election to replace former Rep. Tim Murphy, said both parties in the House need new leadership, having failed to adequately address the nation's heroin epidemic or what Lamb called its “crumbling infrastructure.”

“My take is, if these people have been around for several years and they haven't solved these problems that have been hanging around, it's time for someone new to step up and get it done,” he said.

Lamb's announcement addresses Republican efforts to tie him to Pelosi in a political climate that seems to favor outsiders over members of the establishment. Immediately after Democrats made him their nominee in a Nov. 19 convention, the state GOP issued a statement calling him Pelosi's “handpicked candidate,” and has repeated the claim.

Lamb said Monday that Pelosi had not been involved in the race before the nomination, and that he had met her only in passing just before Christmas.

Lamb faces state Rep. Rick Saccone, R-Elizabeth in the March 13 election for the 18th Congressional District, which represents about 707,000 people in parts of Allegheny, Washington, Westmoreland and Greene counties. Saccone is a firebrand conservative who likens himself to President Donald Trump.

Lamb said he didn't have a specific replacement in mind.

“I would like to see leadership that gets serious about the heroin epidemic. So far what we've done is declare it to be a national epidemic. I'd like to see that prioritized. I'd also like to see us get serious about infrastructure,” he said.

He criticized Paul Ryan for supporting changes to Social Security and Medicaid, saying he would protect those programs if elected.

Members of the U.S. House select leaders in blind votes after fall elections. Pelosi won re-election as leader in November 2016 with a two-thirds majority, the slimmest since she took the leadership role in 2002.

Lamb's announcement follows news last week that a super PAC backed by U.S. House Republican leadership is opening two offices in Southwestern Pennsylvania and that another PAC backed by the billionaire Ricketts family announced a $1 million ad buy in the district boosting Saccone.

Lamb responded to that news by saying he has support of unions and volunteers.

The winner of the March special election will serve until January 2019, when Murphy's term would have ended. Murphy resigned in October after reports that the pro-life congressman sought an abortion for his mistress during a pregnancy scare.

Voters in the district have heavily favored Republican candidates in recent presidential elections, but Democrats see an opening in the district due to President Donald Trump's low approval rating. More voters are registered Democratic in the district than are registered Republican.

Wes Venteicher is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-380-5676, wventeicher@tribweb.com or via Twitter @wesventeicher.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.