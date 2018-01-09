Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Allegiant Air to launch service to Charleston and Sarasota from Pittsburgh

Theresa Clift
Theresa Clift | Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, 4:27 a.m.
An Allegiant airplane at Pittsburgh International Airport.
Heidi Murrin | Trib Total Media
An Allegiant airplane at Pittsburgh International Airport.

Updated 4 hours ago

Allegiant Air is launching seasonal flights from Pittsburgh International Airport to Charleston, S.C., and year-round service to Sarasota, Fla., beginning in April, the ultra-low fare airline announced Tuesday.

The airport has not had a nonstop flight to Charleston since 2002, said Bob Kerlik, an airport spokesman.

The airport does not currently have service to Sarasota, either, but Elite Airways has announced it will launch twice-weekly service to Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport on Feb. 23.

The Charleston flights will begin April 4 and run through October, said Jordan Lyle, an Allegiant spokeswoman. The Sarasota flights will begin April 11.

Tickets are available today.

Pittsburgh International Airport will pay a "small marketing incentive" to the carrier for the Charleston service, since it is a new destination for the airport, Kerlik said. The amount of the incentive has not been set.

The airline, which has served Pittsburgh International since 2015, is also going to base a couple planes in Pittsburgh, which will create 50 jobs, said Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald.

"That's not inconsequential," Fitzgerald said during a news conference.

The flights will bring in nearly 200,000 passengers a year to the Pittsburgh area, Lyle said.

Seasonal flights are a growing part of the airport's portfolio.

The airport last week announced seasonal flights to Cozumel, Mexico; and Grand Bahama Island, which will be starting this spring on Vacation Express.

The airport's other seasonal flights include Montego Bay, Jamaica; Cancun, Mexico; Punta Cana and Puerto Plata in the Dominican Republic; Frankfurt, Germany; Paris, France; Destin/Fort Walton Beach, Fla.; Myrtle Beach, S.C.; and Savannah/Hilton Head, S.C.

Allegiant also offers service from Pittsburgh to Myrtle Beach, Austin, New Orleans and several Florida cities.

With the announcement, the airport will offer flights to 76 destinations. That includes several locations in the Caribbean that are only served a couple months of the year.

At the beginning of 2015, when Christina Cassotis became CEO, the airport had nonstop service to just 37 destinations.

Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-5669, tclift@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tclift.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.