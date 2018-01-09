Allegiant Air to launch service to Charleston and Sarasota from Pittsburgh

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Allegiant Air is launching seasonal flights from Pittsburgh International Airport to Charleston, S.C., and year-round service to Sarasota, Fla., beginning in April, the ultra-low fare airline announced Tuesday.

The airport has not had a nonstop flight to Charleston since 2002, said Bob Kerlik, an airport spokesman.

The airport does not currently have service to Sarasota, either, but Elite Airways has announced it will launch twice-weekly service to Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport on Feb. 23.

The Charleston flights will begin April 4 and run through October, said Jordan Lyle, an Allegiant spokeswoman. The Sarasota flights will begin April 11.

Tickets are available today.

Pittsburgh International Airport will pay a "small marketing incentive" to the carrier for the Charleston service, since it is a new destination for the airport, Kerlik said. The amount of the incentive has not been set.

The airline, which has served Pittsburgh International since 2015, is also going to base a couple planes in Pittsburgh, which will create 50 jobs, said Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald.

"That's not inconsequential," Fitzgerald said during a news conference.

The flights will bring in nearly 200,000 passengers a year to the Pittsburgh area, Lyle said.

Seasonal flights are a growing part of the airport's portfolio.

The airport last week announced seasonal flights to Cozumel, Mexico; and Grand Bahama Island, which will be starting this spring on Vacation Express.

The airport's other seasonal flights include Montego Bay, Jamaica; Cancun, Mexico; Punta Cana and Puerto Plata in the Dominican Republic; Frankfurt, Germany; Paris, France; Destin/Fort Walton Beach, Fla.; Myrtle Beach, S.C.; and Savannah/Hilton Head, S.C.

Allegiant also offers service from Pittsburgh to Myrtle Beach, Austin, New Orleans and several Florida cities.

With the announcement, the airport will offer flights to 76 destinations. That includes several locations in the Caribbean that are only served a couple months of the year.

At the beginning of 2015, when Christina Cassotis became CEO, the airport had nonstop service to just 37 destinations.

Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-5669, tclift@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tclift.