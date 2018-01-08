Allegheny County seeks proposals to recoup money lost to opioid crisis

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Allegheny County is planning to hire legal counsel to explore whether the county should file a lawsuit to recoup money lost to the opioid crisis, as several other Western Pennsylvania counties have done.

The county issued a “request for qualifications” Dec. 8, seeking to hire legal counsel to first determine the economic impact that prescription opioids have had on the county and its residents.

Based on that, counsel will inform county Solicitor Andrew Szefi which manufacturers, distributors or prescribers have caused significant harm in the county, and how much the county might be able to recover in damages. The counsel will write a letter to Szefi with an opinion on whether the county should pursue such litigation, the request says.

Allegheny County had 650 drug overdose deaths in 2016, up from 424 in 2015, records show.

The county spends money when its ambulances pick up residents who have overdosed, on criminal cases in the county court system and for other expenses.

Former Allegheny County Councilman Ed Kress, after losing re-election, introduced the legislation to direct the county to explore the option Nov. 21.

“Other counties in this region have sued,” Kress said. “They're moving forward with these lawsuits, and I just think we need a place at the table so we get some justice for the people of this county.”

The council on Dec. 19 approved the motion, 10-4, with Republicans Tom Baker, Sam DeMarco, Cindy Kirk and Sue Means voting against.

Dimitrios Pantzoulas, who was a council member for just one meeting , was the only Republican aside from Kress who voted in favor.

“I think from a helpfulness perspective, it would be much better if we were taking and negotiating payments from the drug companies to actually commit to treatment or providing us the funds to do that, as opposed to suing them, which goes into the pockets of the trial lawyers and the federal agencies,” said DeMarco, R-North Fayette.

Beaver County was the first county in Western Pennsylvania to file such a lawsuit, which it did in October. Westmoreland and Washington counties filed similar lawsuits last month.

Westmoreland's seeks an unspecified amount in compensatory and punitive damages from 27 drug companies, distributors and several doctors.

The proposals are due to Allegheny County officials Jan. 29.

Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-5669, tclift@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tclift.