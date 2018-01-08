Pittsburgh man faces 71 charges in Parkway East screwdriver rampage

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Pittsburgh man faces 71 criminal charges in connection with a rampage on the Parkway East where police said he attacked several motorists with rocks and a screwdriver, stabbing one.

Pennsylvania State police said Daron Bivins, 25, stopped his car along the outbound lanes of the parkway and exited, near Oakland, around 5 p.m. Sunday. He approached two disabled vehicles and a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation tow truck, grabbed a screwdriver and tools from the back of the tow truck and started to damage the vehicles, according to a state police report. He also somehow took a bike frame from a vehicle and used it to cause damage to other cars.

Bivins also hurled a brick through the tow truck's windshield, police said.

“Bivins successfully stabbed one victim who sustained a minor injury,” the report said, adding that person was treated at the scene.

In total, Bivins damaged four civilian vehicles and two PennDOT vehicles, police said. There were 11 victims.

When police arrived he “made specific death threats to shoot and kill multiple police officers,” the report said.

The charges against Bivins include multiple counts of aggravated assault, simple assault, criminal mischief, reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct, harassment, vandalism and terroristic threats.

He was arraigned Monday in Pittsburgh Municipal Court, and is being held in the Allegheny County Jail on a $30,000 bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 22.

Bivins in 2014 was charged with 18 counts of threats, aggravated assault, simple assault, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest, according to online court records. The records show he plead guilty and received probation, after being ordered to attend anger management classes and take his prescription medicine for an undisclosed mental condition.

Ben Schmitt is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-320-7991, bschmitt@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @Bencschmitt.