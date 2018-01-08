Pittsburgh poised to pay more than $150,000 in lawsuit settlements

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pittsburgh has reached settlement agreements totaling $152,500 with people who have sued claiming police misconduct or an injury on city property.

City Council is scheduled to introduce bills on Tuesday that would authorize the payments. A vote will be scheduled following a private briefing by city attorneys.

The city would pay $40,000 to settle a lawsuit filed in 2015 by Teresa Brown, her daughter Monica Jackson, and neighbor Anthony Grace, all of Oakland, who alleged that police Officer Elizabeth Vitalbo wrongly charged them with disorderly conduct months after detaining them for more than an hour for no reason.

According to the complaint, Brown, a state constable, broke up a fight outside her home on Sept. 28, 2013.

Vitalbo, who could not be reached for comment, accused Brown of lying about where the fight happened and threatened to arrest her. She also refused to give the three her name and threatened to classify Brown's home as a nuisance property, according to the lawsuit.

Fifteen to 20 police officers in about seven cars converged on Brown's home after Vitalbo called for backup, the suit alleges.

Vitalbo detained Brown, Jackson and Grace, who had gathered after the incident, and threatened to arrest Jackson if she recorded their interaction, it says.

Brown, Jackson and Grace received summary citations for disorderly conducts in March 2014. A district magistrate dismissed the charges following a hearing.

Sara Rose, attorney with the ACLU of Pennsylvania, declined to comment. The Fraternal Order of Police could not be reached.

The city would pay $62,500 to settle a suit filed by Lois Carson of Squirrel Hill who crashed a vehicle after hitting ice on Noblestown Road on Jan. 26, 2014. Carson suffered a brain injury and numerous cuts and broken bones, according to the lawsuit.

Carson alleged the city and the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority were negligent in permitting water to accumulate on the road.

In the third settlement, the city would pay $50,000 to Victoria Rainey of Manchester, who alleged the city was negligent in failing to maintain a sidewalk outside the Phipps Conservatory in Oakland.

Rainey on March 13, 2012, was walking along the sidewalk and tripped, breaking her right arm. She also suffered other injuries, according to the complaint.

Pittsburgh solicitor Lourdes Sanchez Ridge declined to comment.

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-765-2312, bbauder@tribweb.com or via Twitter @bobbauder.