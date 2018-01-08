Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Man slips, gets trapped under Port Authority bus in Pittsburgh

Ben Schmitt
Ben Schmitt | Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, 5:45 p.m.
A man running to catch a Port Authority bus in Oakland, slipped and became trapped underneath the bus.
A man running to catch a Port Authority bus Monday in Pittsburgh's Oakland neighborhood slipped and slid under the bus, becoming trapped, officials said.

The man, described as elderly, was trapped beneath the bus at Fifth Avenue and Chesterfield Road, near Carlow University, said Port Authority spokesman Adam Brandolph.

Rescue crews used a jack to lift up the bus and retrieved the man. He was taken to UPMC Presbyterian. His condition and the extent of his injuries are unknown.

Brandolph said the man was running to catch the 61D bus as it pulled away about 4 p.m. It's unclear how the bus driver noticed the incident and stopped.

Ben Schmitt is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-320-7991, bschmitt@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @Bencschmitt.

