Allegheny

Public works garage fire destroys $400,000 worth of equipment in Elizabeth Township

Jacob Tierney
Jacob Tierney | Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, 5:42 a.m.
Firefighters extinguished a vehicle fire at the Elizabeth Township public works garage early Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018.
Updated 4 hours ago

Elizabeth Township lost an estimated $400,000 worth of equipment in a fire at its public works garage Tuesday, according to foreman Jake Weigand.

"If it wasn't for the police department and the fire department this whole garage would have been gone," Weigand said.

An officer at the nearby police station heard an explosion from the garage just before midnight Monday night and called it in.

The fire appears to have started because of an electrical short in a Ford F550 dump truck stored in the garage.

Nobody was at the garage at the time, Weignad said.

The truck was destroyed, and other equipment was heavily damaged and likely unusable, including an asphalt paver, a wood chipper and a variety of hand tools, Weigand said.

He said he is unsure how much of the equipment was insured.

Central Volunteer Fire Company of Elizabeth Township responded to the scene with four other departments.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.

