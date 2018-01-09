Newest sloth makes her debut at the National Aviary

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

One of the National Aviary's goals for its new baby sloth is for experts to hand-raise her to be comfortable enough around people so she could serve as an educational ambassador for rainforest species.

But on Tuesday, three-month-old Vivien already looked at home as she curiously watched and seemingly posed for newspaper and television cameras during her first introdution to the public.

The Linnaeus's Two-toed Sloth, who weighs about 2.5 pounds and is 14.5 inches long, rested on a soft, pink blanket as National Aviary Director of Veterinary Medicine Dr. Pilar Fish, with the help of Teri Roesch, head veterinary technician, conducted a checkup to assess her overall health.

Vivien, named after Vivien Leigh, joins two other sloths at the aviary—Valentino and Wookiee.

Aviary visitors will be able to see the newest edition during daily sloth talks where they will learn about the importance of conservation and ways they can help protect the rainforest and its inhabitants.

Beginning Feb. 1, guests also will be able to book time with Vivien where they will be able to interact with her up close.