Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Newest sloth makes her debut at the National Aviary

Kristina Serafini
Kristina Serafini | Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, 2:21 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

One of the National Aviary's goals for its new baby sloth is for experts to hand-raise her to be comfortable enough around people so she could serve as an educational ambassador for rainforest species.

But on Tuesday, three-month-old Vivien already looked at home as she curiously watched and seemingly posed for newspaper and television cameras during her first introdution to the public.

The Linnaeus's Two-toed Sloth, who weighs about 2.5 pounds and is 14.5 inches long, rested on a soft, pink blanket as National Aviary Director of Veterinary Medicine Dr. Pilar Fish, with the help of Teri Roesch, head veterinary technician, conducted a checkup to assess her overall health.

Vivien, named after Vivien Leigh, joins two other sloths at the aviary—Valentino and Wookiee.

Aviary visitors will be able to see the newest edition during daily sloth talks where they will learn about the importance of conservation and ways they can help protect the rainforest and its inhabitants.

Beginning Feb. 1, guests also will be able to book time with Vivien where they will be able to interact with her up close.

A three-month-old Linnaeus's Two-toed Sloth named Vivien is introduced at the National Aviary on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018. The sloth, who was born Aug. 21 and is a little more than 14-inches long and weighs 2.5 pounds, will be hand-raised as an educational ambassador for rainforest species by aviary experts. Vivien joins two other sloths—Valentino and Wookiee—at the aviary.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
A three-month-old Linnaeus's Two-toed Sloth named Vivien is introduced at the National Aviary on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018. The sloth, who was born Aug. 21 and is a little more than 14-inches long and weighs 2.5 pounds, will be hand-raised as an educational ambassador for rainforest species by aviary experts. Vivien joins two other sloths—Valentino and Wookiee—at the aviary.
Christa Gaus, assistant manager of behavioral management and education, smiles down at Vivian, a three-month-old Linnaeus's Two-toed Sloth as she is introduced at the National Aviary on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018. The sloth, who was born Aug. 21 and is a little more than 14-inches long and weighs 2.5 pounds, will be hand-raised as an educational ambassador for rainforest species by aviary experts. Vivien joins two other sloths—Valentino and Wookiee—at the aviary.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Christa Gaus, assistant manager of behavioral management and education, smiles down at Vivian, a three-month-old Linnaeus's Two-toed Sloth as she is introduced at the National Aviary on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018. The sloth, who was born Aug. 21 and is a little more than 14-inches long and weighs 2.5 pounds, will be hand-raised as an educational ambassador for rainforest species by aviary experts. Vivien joins two other sloths—Valentino and Wookiee—at the aviary.
A three-month-old Linnaeus's Two-toed Sloth named Vivien is introduced at the National Aviary on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018. The sloth, who was born Aug. 21 and is a little more than 14-inches long and weighs 2.5 pounds, will be hand-raised as an educational ambassador for rainforest species by aviary experts. Vivien joins two other sloths—Valentino and Wookiee—at the aviary.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
A three-month-old Linnaeus's Two-toed Sloth named Vivien is introduced at the National Aviary on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018. The sloth, who was born Aug. 21 and is a little more than 14-inches long and weighs 2.5 pounds, will be hand-raised as an educational ambassador for rainforest species by aviary experts. Vivien joins two other sloths—Valentino and Wookiee—at the aviary.
A three-month-old Linnaeus's Two-toed Sloth named Vivien is examined by Director of Veterinary Medicine Dr. Pilar Fish (left) and head veterinary technician Teri Roesch at the National Aviary on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018. The sloth, who was born Aug. 21 and is a little more than 14-inches long and weighs 2.5 pounds, will be hand-raised as an educational ambassador for rainforest species by aviary experts. Vivien joins two other sloths—Valentino and Wookiee—at the aviary.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
A three-month-old Linnaeus's Two-toed Sloth named Vivien is examined by Director of Veterinary Medicine Dr. Pilar Fish (left) and head veterinary technician Teri Roesch at the National Aviary on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018. The sloth, who was born Aug. 21 and is a little more than 14-inches long and weighs 2.5 pounds, will be hand-raised as an educational ambassador for rainforest species by aviary experts. Vivien joins two other sloths—Valentino and Wookiee—at the aviary.
A three-month-old Linnaeus's Two-toed Sloth named Vivien is examined by Director of Veterinary Medicine Dr. Pilar Fish at the National Aviary on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018. The sloth, who was born Aug. 21 and is a little more than 14-inches long and weighs 2.5 pounds, will be hand-raised as an educational ambassador for rainforest species by aviary experts. Vivien joins two other sloths—Valentino and Wookiee—at the aviary.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
A three-month-old Linnaeus's Two-toed Sloth named Vivien is examined by Director of Veterinary Medicine Dr. Pilar Fish at the National Aviary on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018. The sloth, who was born Aug. 21 and is a little more than 14-inches long and weighs 2.5 pounds, will be hand-raised as an educational ambassador for rainforest species by aviary experts. Vivien joins two other sloths—Valentino and Wookiee—at the aviary.
A three-month-old Linnaeus's Two-toed Sloth named Vivien is introduced at the National Aviary on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018. The sloth, who was born Aug. 21 and is a little more than 14-inches long and weighs 2.5 pounds, will be hand-raised as an educational ambassador for rainforest species by aviary experts. Vivien joins two other sloths—Valentino and Wookiee—at the aviary.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
A three-month-old Linnaeus's Two-toed Sloth named Vivien is introduced at the National Aviary on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018. The sloth, who was born Aug. 21 and is a little more than 14-inches long and weighs 2.5 pounds, will be hand-raised as an educational ambassador for rainforest species by aviary experts. Vivien joins two other sloths—Valentino and Wookiee—at the aviary.
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.