Allegheny

Pittsburgh cops who 'run like cheetahs' foil Homewood car theft

Megan Guza
Megan Guza | Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, 12:45 p.m.

An alleged SUV thief in Pittsburgh's Homewood section had the unfortunate luck of encountering two cops who “run like cheetahs” over the weekend, according to police.

A woman called police about 3 p.m. Saturday to report that her gold Dodge Durango had been stolen while she was in Bett's Market, according to a Zone 5 crime newsletter. She had left the vehicle unlocked with the engine running.

Officers Matthew Haule and Shane Kovach spotted the stolen SUV a short time later, the report said. Before they could activate their lights and siren, the vehicle sped off and crashed into a utility pole near Blackadore Street and Frankstown Avenue.

The driver — later identified as Lavelle Anthony Johnson, 25, of Braddock — got out of the vehicle and ran, according to the report.

“Unfortunately for Johnson, officers Haule and Kovach run like cheetahs and were able to catch him and take him into custody without incident,” police wrote.

Police later found a stolen revolver and crack cocaine in the vehicle. Court records show Johnson was charged with theft, receiving stolen property, firearms violations, resisting arrest, driving with a suspended license and drug violations.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

