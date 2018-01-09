Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Squirrel Hill ranks among nation's most desirable neighborhoods

Matthew Santoni
Matthew Santoni | Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, 2:21 p.m.
Spectators take to the rooftops to watch the Lunar New Year Parade up Murray Ave. in Squirrel Hill on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Spectators take to the rooftops to watch the Lunar New Year Parade up Murray Ave. in Squirrel Hill on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.

A real estate firm ranked Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill as the third-best in the nation among its “neighborhoods that have it all”: Relatively affordable and available houses, better-than-average schools and an easy commute.

Seattle-based Redfin released its top-25 rankings Monday and Squirrel Hill was the only Pittsburgh representative on the list, and was the only neighborhood in the top 10 not in the Chicago area. The 15217 ZIP code was third behind the Dunning and Ashburn sections of Chicago.

“We have a lot of clients moving from the West Coast right now, a lot of Google employees, a lot of Carnegie Mellon University employees,” said Pittsburgh-area Redfin agent Jennifer Sowers. “They just want to have the convenience of walking and public transit; many of them have just one car if they have a car at all.”

She said Squirrel Hill was close to job centers in Downtown and Oakland, even if getting to the neighborhood was a little harder from other parts of the city. Sowers said she often found herself recommending Squirrel Hill, Shadyside and Mt. Lebanon to her coastal transplant clients.

The company weighed ZIP codes that had a median sale price below the national average, a GreatSchools ranking of 5 or better, a Transit Score of 50 or higher and low crime rates. At a 50.5, Squirrel Hill had one of the lowest scores on the list for public-transit accessibility, but it also had the lowest crime rate. Houses there were selling for a median price of $272,500, lower than the national median of $291,700 but higher than the city's average price of about $170,510.

The Chicago area's high transit accessibility is what helped it dominate the list, said Redfin spokesman Jon Whitely. The next-highest neighborhood outside Illinois was Houston's Independence Heights, at no. 13. Shaker Heights, just outside Cleveland, ranked 16th.

Matthew Santoni is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724 836 6660, msantoni@tribweb.com or on Twitter @msantoni.

