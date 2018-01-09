Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Man wanted in Baldwin slaying arrested on Pittsburgh's North Side

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, 1:51 p.m.
James King
Tribune-Review
James King

Updated 1 hour ago

Police on Tuesday arrested a North Side man wanted for the midday killing of a coworker outside a suburban group home last month, authorities said.

Police have been searching for James King, 33, since the Dec. 17 shooting of 21-year-old James Hines.

Both men worked at Community Options on Angelo Drive in Baldwin Borough. About noon on Dec. 17, the men argued, and Hines demanded King leave the area, as his shift was over, according to police.

Witnesses told police that King walked to his vehicle, put on a pair of latex gloves and grabbed a handgun. Police said he fired at Hines multiple times.

Investigators said Hines named King as his shooter before he died about 90 minutes later at UPMC Mercy.

Sheriff's deputies tracked King to a vacant home on Sunday Way in Pittsburgh's California-Kirkbride neighborhood – a home directly behind that of his parents' on Kunkle Avenue, according to Chief Deputy Kevin Kraus.

Deputies entered the home and found a number of heating devices, all powered, Kraus said. After a search of the first floor, they heard movement upstairs and made contact with King.

After a brief negotiation, King surrendered to deputies, Kraus said.

King is charged with homicide, reckless endangerment, tampering with evidence and a firearm violation.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

