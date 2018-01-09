Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Allegheny County to begin offering free lead testing to uninsured children

Theresa Clift
Theresa Clift | Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, 2:45 p.m.
Allegheny County Health Department is offering free blood lead testing for uninsured and underinsured children.
Allegheny County Health Department is offering free blood lead testing for uninsured and underinsured children.

Updated 34 minutes ago

Allegheny County Health Department is offering free blood lead testing for uninsured and underinsured children in the county starting Thursday, according to a county news release.

Fingerstick testing will be offered at the department's immunization clinic on the fourth floor of the Hartley Rose Building, 425 First Ave., from noon to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, the release said.

Appointments are not required, but parents should call the department at 412-687-2243 to find out if they qualify for the service.

“In Allegheny County, children can be exposed to lead from multiple sources, including paint, dust, soil and water. Blood lead testing is an important strategy to identify children who have been exposed and intervene,” Dr. Karen Hacker, department director, said in the release.

Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority samples have exceeded a federal lead threshold since summer 2016. About 90 percent of residences in Allegheny County were built before 1978, when lead paint was banned.

Children with elevated lead levels in the fingerstick test will then undergo a venous test, where blood is drawn, at another location prescribed by the child's healthcare provider.

The department is also planning to provide lead testing later this year at its Women, Infants and Children (WIC) offices in McKeesport and Wilkinsburg, the release said.

A county rule requiring all children to undergo blood lead testing at ages 1 and 2 took effect Jan. 1. The department will collect that data from county schools in October.

Fore more information, visit the county's lead web page .

Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-5669, tclift@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tclift.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.