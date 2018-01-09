Allegheny County to begin offering free lead testing to uninsured children

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Allegheny County Health Department is offering free blood lead testing for uninsured and underinsured children in the county starting Thursday, according to a county news release.

Fingerstick testing will be offered at the department's immunization clinic on the fourth floor of the Hartley Rose Building, 425 First Ave., from noon to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, the release said.

Appointments are not required, but parents should call the department at 412-687-2243 to find out if they qualify for the service.

“In Allegheny County, children can be exposed to lead from multiple sources, including paint, dust, soil and water. Blood lead testing is an important strategy to identify children who have been exposed and intervene,” Dr. Karen Hacker, department director, said in the release.

Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority samples have exceeded a federal lead threshold since summer 2016. About 90 percent of residences in Allegheny County were built before 1978, when lead paint was banned.

Children with elevated lead levels in the fingerstick test will then undergo a venous test, where blood is drawn, at another location prescribed by the child's healthcare provider.

The department is also planning to provide lead testing later this year at its Women, Infants and Children (WIC) offices in McKeesport and Wilkinsburg, the release said.

A county rule requiring all children to undergo blood lead testing at ages 1 and 2 took effect Jan. 1. The department will collect that data from county schools in October.

Fore more information, visit the county's lead web page .

Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-5669, tclift@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tclift.