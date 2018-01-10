Teen in critical condition after shooting in East Pittsburgh

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A 16-year-old male is in critical condition after being shot on Franklin Street in East Pittsburgh Wednesday morning.

The shooting was reported at about 6:20 a.m.

Detectives from the Allegheny County Police homicide unit responded to the scene. Witnesses said a young black male, about 6' tall, was fleeing from the area at the time of the shooting.

It is unknown if this person was involved but investigators are looking for him.

The shooting happened in the Woodland Hills School District, which has been beset by recent violence. Last month saw three separate, unrelated shootings within a week. Two of the victims, Jerame Turner, 16 and Augustus Gray, 14, were killed.

It is unknown whether the victim of Wednesday's shooting was a Woodland Hills student.

Woodland Hills Superintendent Alan Johnson said the high school and middle school, which share the same building, was locked down from 8 to 8:30 a.m. at the request of Churchill and Allegheny County police.He said there were unconfirmed reports that a shooter got on a Woodland Hills school bus and traveled to the high school. Police searched the building and did not find any evidence to back up that report, Johnson said.“We had to act as though there was truth to the report,” he said, adding the report came from a phone call to police.Johnson said he's unsure whether the shooting victim attends Woodland Hills High School.

Anyone with information can anonymously contact Allegheny County Police Tipline at 1-833-255-8477 or on social media .

Staff writer Ben Schmitt contributed. Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.