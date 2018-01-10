Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Teen in critical condition after shooting in East Pittsburgh

Jacob Tierney
Jacob Tierney | Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018, 8:39 a.m.
WPXI

Updated 3 hours ago

A 16-year-old male is in critical condition after being shot on Franklin Street in East Pittsburgh Wednesday morning.

The shooting was reported at about 6:20 a.m.

Detectives from the Allegheny County Police homicide unit responded to the scene. Witnesses said a young black male, about 6' tall, was fleeing from the area at the time of the shooting.

It is unknown if this person was involved but investigators are looking for him.

The shooting happened in the Woodland Hills School District, which has been beset by recent violence. Last month saw three separate, unrelated shootings within a week. Two of the victims, Jerame Turner, 16 and Augustus Gray, 14, were killed.

It is unknown whether the victim of Wednesday's shooting was a Woodland Hills student.

Woodland Hills Superintendent Alan Johnson said the high school and middle school, which share the same building, was locked down from 8 to 8:30 a.m. at the request of Churchill and Allegheny County police.He said there were unconfirmed reports that a shooter got on a Woodland Hills school bus and traveled to the high school. Police searched the building and did not find any evidence to back up that report, Johnson said.“We had to act as though there was truth to the report,” he said, adding the report came from a phone call to police.Johnson said he's unsure whether the shooting victim attends Woodland Hills High School.

Anyone with information can anonymously contact Allegheny County Police Tipline at 1-833-255-8477 or on social media .

Staff writer Ben Schmitt contributed. Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.