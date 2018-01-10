Report: State, federal inmate population declines again

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The number of prisoners incarcerated in state and federal prisons fell in 2016, marking the third straight year that the nation's prison population declined, according to new data released by the Bureau of Justice Statistics.

Prisons across the country held an estimated 1.5 million prisoners in 2016, which is 21,000 fewer than in 2015 — a change of 1 percent.

Across the country, there are 102 federal prisons and 1,719 state prisons. Pennsylvania has nine federal facilities, and the state Department of Corrections oversees 26.

Pennsylvania's prison population mirrored the national trend, falling by about 1 percent from 49,858 in 2015 to 49,244 in 2016.

While the overall population dropped, the number of female inmates increased by about 1.6 percent.

Across federal facilities, nearly half of all inmates were serving drug sentences, and nearly all of them — 99 percent — were locked up for drug trafficking, according to the report.

The United States imprisoned people at a rate of 450 per every 100,000 residents, according to the report. That is the lowest rate since 1997.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer.