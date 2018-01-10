Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Report: State, federal inmate population declines again

Megan Guza
Megan Guza | Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018, 11:27 a.m.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review

Updated 8 minutes ago

The number of prisoners incarcerated in state and federal prisons fell in 2016, marking the third straight year that the nation's prison population declined, according to new data released by the Bureau of Justice Statistics.

Prisons across the country held an estimated 1.5 million prisoners in 2016, which is 21,000 fewer than in 2015 — a change of 1 percent.

Across the country, there are 102 federal prisons and 1,719 state prisons. Pennsylvania has nine federal facilities, and the state Department of Corrections oversees 26.

Pennsylvania's prison population mirrored the national trend, falling by about 1 percent from 49,858 in 2015 to 49,244 in 2016.

While the overall population dropped, the number of female inmates increased by about 1.6 percent.

Across federal facilities, nearly half of all inmates were serving drug sentences, and nearly all of them — 99 percent — were locked up for drug trafficking, according to the report.

The United States imprisoned people at a rate of 450 per every 100,000 residents, according to the report. That is the lowest rate since 1997.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.