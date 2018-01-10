Box truck T-bones Argo AI self-driving car in Pittsburgh

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A truck ran a red light and crashed into a self-driving car Wednesday in Pittsburgh, according to city police.

The box truck ran the light about 10 a.m. at 16th and Progress streets on the city's North Side and T-boned an Argo AI self-driving car with four people inside, Alicia George, a Pittsburgh police spokeswoman, told the Tribune-Review.

Two people in the car were hurt and taken to the hospital in stable condition, George said.

Argo started testing autonomous vehicles in Pittsburgh last year after Ford announced a $1 billion investment in the company. Ford, in a statement, said the company is still gathering information about what happened.

“We're aware that an Argo AI test vehicle was involved in an accident,” the statement read. “Our initial focus is on making sure that everyone involved is safe.”

Alan Hall, a spokesman for Ford, did not say whether the company had suspended all other testing while it investigated the crash or if the car was in self-driving mode when it crashed.

Ford has been handling media requests regarding Argo.

This is the second known crash in Pittsburgh involving a self-driving car. In September, an autonomous Uber was involved in a crash . Uber grounded its fleet of self-driving cars in Pittsburgh for a few hours while it investigated the crash. The company determined that the car's self-driving systems were not at fault in the crash.

Most Ford executives working on self-driving cars are in Las Vegas this week for CES, a massive electronics and technology show that has become a stage for autonomous vehicles. Ford featured a self-driving pizza delivery vehicle it developed through a partnership with Domino's in its booth meant to showcase a re-imagined street.