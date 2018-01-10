1 hurt when SUV plows through Subway in Shaler
Updated 2 hours ago
One person was hurt when an SUV crashed through the front of a Subway restaurant in Shaler Wednesday morning, authorities said.
An Allegheny County 911 supervisor said the crash happened at about 11:30 a.m. in the 1700 block of Mt. Royal Boulevard — the Mt. Royal Shopping Center. Tribune-Review news partner WPXI had photos of the red SUV entirely inside the restaurant's dining area, surrounded by debris and broken glass.
Shaler Police said one person, a customer inside the Subway, was struck by debris from the crash and was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. The driver and a passenger in the SUV were unhurt.
Developing: just spoke with the 2 @SUBWAY workers that were inside business when vehicle slammed into it. Their story is remarkable! They told me only 1 customer was inside at time. He's ok. Minor injuries @DamanyLEWIS putting story together for #WPXI newscasts at 5 & 6. pic.twitter.com/z9NlY1vnxD— Jason G (@wpxijg) January 10, 2018
A building inspector reported no structural damage to the building, and the cause of the crash remained under investigation, said Shaler Police Lt. J. Sean Frank.
Matthew Santoni is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724 836 6660, msantoni@tribweb.com or on Twitter @msantoni.