Allegheny

Acid mine drainage stains wetlands at Allegheny County's Wingfield Pines

Mary Ann Thomas
Mary Ann Thomas | Friday, Jan. 12, 2018, 4:03 p.m.
Evonne Pacinda traverses stones through the Wingfield Pines wetlands in summer 2015. This is the typical water level of the wetlands.
Courtesy of Caitlin Seiler
Iron-laden water flowing into Chartiers Creek following the November 2017 blow-out event that has caused water to bypass the passive Abandoned Mine Drainage system at Wingfield Pines Conservation Area.
Courtesy of Emilie Rzotkiewicz
Iron-laden water flowing into Chartiers Creek following the November 2017 blow-out event that has caused water to bypass the passive Abandoned Mine Drainage system at Wingfield Pines Conservation Area.

Updated 5 hours ago

Wetlands at the Allegheny Land Trust's popular Wingfield Pines conservation area in South Fayette and Upper St. Clair are now stained red because of an acid mine drainage breach late last year.

The land trust installed an acid mine drainage cleaning system in 2009, about eight years after it purchased the 87-acre property. But drainage from an old mine found another path bypassing the cleaning system.

“Obviously this is a huge priority for us to fix,” said Emilie Rzotkiewicz, vice president of land resources for the land trust.

That could cost at least $200,000, she said.

The nonprofit is working with mining experts, as well as federal and state agencies to find a remedy. They are also seeking funding for the project.

The group hopes to have a temporary fix in March for waterfowl migration and return of other wildlife.

Rzotkiewicz said water affected by the acid mine drainage turned red from an overabundance of iron.

Previously, the acid mine drainage cleaning system captured the iron before it headed into Chartiers Creek and the wetlands, she said. It's now flowing straight into the creek and has resulted in less water being released into the wetlands, which are now at a low water level.

“That was a successful (cleaning) system for almost 10 years,” Rzotkiewicz said. “It's an unfortunate occurrence in the underground mines where the water found a different path,” which is only two feet from the original exit point.

The only good news is that the entry of the acid mine drainage into the wetlands happened in November when wildlife was not so active and prevalent, she added.

The trick now is to continue to use the same cleaning system and find a way to divert the water back into it.

The Wingfield land caught the attention of the land trust to preserve because of its large wetland, open meadows, early successional forest and a forested floodplain, “all of which are unique habitats to Allegheny County and wildlife,” Rzotkiewicz said.

Researchers from local universities, nature watchers and residents visit the preserve, which has a boardwalk and a trail.

Formerly, the site was the home of the Wingfield Pines Golf and Swim Club until 1983.

In 1991, the Upper St. Clair Swim Club installed a pool and bath house at the site. It closed in 1997 because it was unprofitable.

After its closing, the site was essentially abandoned until the Allegheny Land Trust acquired it in 2001.

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4691, mthomas@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaThomas_Trib.

Discovering anew the wonders of the Wingfield Pines wetlands
Robert Purdy describes the 80-acre expanse of Wingfield Pines as an oasis in a land of urban sprawl. Located in Upper St. Clair and South Fayette, ...
