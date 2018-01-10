Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Bought Steelers vs. Jaguars ticket? Make sure it's legit, Pittsburgh police warn

Natasha Lindstrom
Natasha Lindstrom | Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018, 7:45 p.m.
Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette dives over the Steelers defense for a touchdown Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017 at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Don't be the guy that shows up at Heinz Field for Sunday's Steelers-Jaguars playoff match-up only to be denied entry because you were duped by a fake ticket, police warned Wednesday.

In advance of the highly anticipated game, Pittsburgh police issued an advisory urging ticket purchasers to use common sense and due diligence when buying tickets from online sources such as Craigslist.

"Online ticket purchasers should get as much information from the seller as possible" — including requesting a copy or picture of the tickets to verify their barcodes with the Steelers box office, Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Alicia George said.

Police issued a similar warning last month when they arrested a New York man for allegedly selling counterfeit tickets via Craigslist for the Steelers' Dec. 17 showdown against the New England Patriots.

The man charged with forgery, counterfeiting, theft by deception and criminal communication was arrested in downtown Pittsburgh after a buyer confirmed they had fake tickets with the box office, police said.

On Monday, the Better Business Bureau similarly advised Steelers fans to ensure they are buying tickets from trustworthy sources.

Police suggested using reputable online sellers with transparent refund policies such as Ticketmaster, Stub-Hub or Seat Geek.

Kickoff is at 1:05 p.m. Sunday.

Natasha Lindstrom is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8514, nlindstrom@tribweb.com or on Twitter @NewsNatasha.

