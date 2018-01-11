2 firefighters injured battling Glassport fire

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Two firefighters were taken to the hospital Thursday morning after suffering injuries battling a fire in Glassport.

The fire caused heavy damage to two buildings on Indiana Avenue, according to the Glassport Volunteer Fire Department.

A firefighter from McKeesport suffered a shoulder injury, and one from Jefferson Hills hurt his leg.

The fire started in an unoccupied home and spread to an adjacent three-unit apartment building, the Glassport Volunteer Fire Department said.

VIDEO: a neighbor took this video of the fire in Glassport. The fire spread from one home to another. Everyone made it out, 2 firefighters have minor injuries. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/w0l2MC7USt — Gabriella DeLuca (@GabriellaDeLuca) January 11, 2018

No residents were injured.

The fire was reported at 1:30 a.m. and was under control by around 3, according to the fire department.

The cause is under investigation, though it is suspected to be electrical in nature, the fire department said.

Eight departments responded to the two-alarm fire.

The Red Cross of Western Pennsylvania is assisting eight people displaced by the fire.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.