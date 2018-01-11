Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Incoming storm could dump ice, 6 inches of snow on Western Pa.

Jacob Tierney
Jacob Tierney | Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018, 7:24 a.m.

Updated 6 hours ago

Temperatures are expected to top 60 degrees Thursday, but winter weather is expected to return Friday afternoon, along with sleet and ice that could be hazardous to drivers.

"Rush hour could be an absolute mess," said National Weather Service meteorologist Lee Hendricks.

The service has issued a winter storm watch for much of southwestern Pennsylvania, including Allegheny County.

The region has been enjoying a blast of warm Gulf Coast air, but a cold front is close behind, the NWS said.

"On Friday the rain will continue, and gradually change to freezing rain in the afternoon," Hendricks said.

That freezing rain will eventually turn to snow, but probably not before coating the region in ice, Hendricks said.

The winter storm watch does not apply to Westmoreland County.

The weather in Westmoreland will likely follow a similar pattern as in Allegheny, with rain turning to a wintry mix then snow as temperatures drop. However, the effect will happen later in the day and probably be less severe than in Allegheny, Hendricks said.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.

