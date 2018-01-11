Police seek tips on bundled-up bank robber in Green Tree
Updated 1 hour ago
Police are seeking the public's help identifying a bundled-up bank robber who struck a Green Tree bank last Friday.
Pittsburgh Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information on the suspect, who entered the First Commonwealth Bank branch on Mansfield Avenue just before 2:30 p.m. and handed the teller a plastic shopping bag and a note instructing her to put money in the bag and nobody would get hurt.
The suspect was wearing a bright-yellow hooded sweatshirt with wording on the front, a yellow face covering and a black-and-yellow “Pittsburgh” hat with a pom-pom on top. He was believed to be a white male in his 20s or 30s.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 412-255-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.
Matthew Santoni is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724 836 6660, msantoni@tribweb.com or on Twitter @msantoni.