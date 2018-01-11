Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Former 'Teen Mom 2' cast member charged with running McKees Rocks meth lab

Jacob Tierney
Jacob Tierney | Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018, 10:57 a.m.
Kieffer Delp, 28, was charged by McKees Rocks police with running a meth lab in a Vine Street Apartment.
Updated 4 hours ago

A former “Teen Mom 2” cast member was charged Wednesday with running a meth lab in McKees Rocks.

Kieffer Delp, 28, was running the lab at 1242 Vine St., according to McKees Rocks Police Chief Rick Deliman.

Delp is the ex-boyfriend of “Teen Mom 2” star Jenelle Evans, and featured on the early seasons of the long-running MTV reality show.

“We had been getting complaints that there was a meth lab at this location, and we conducted an investigation and determined that there was in fact one, and subsequently executed a search warrant on that residence,” Deliman said.

The search started around 4:15 p.m.

The chemicals used to manufacture meth are highly volatile, and can explode in certain circumstances.

The McKees Rocks Volunteer Fire Department was on standby as police searched the scene, and the chemicals were removed by state police clandestine laboratory team.

Deilman said he couldn't estimate the size of the operation — mostly because he doesn't have much to compare it to.

“It's not something we see every day or come across on a regular basis,” he said.

Delp is charged with operating a methamphetamine laboratory, manufacture of methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance and possession of substances for the manufacture of methamphetamine.

A preliminary hearing before District Judge Mary Cercone is scheduled for Jan. 23.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.

