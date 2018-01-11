Man shot by Pittsburgh police charged with aggravated assault, drug and gun violations

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A man shot by Pittsburgh police when he refused commands to a shotgun early Thursday morning in the city's East Hills neighborhood has been charged with aggravated assault, authorities said.

Eric Farrar, 27, of Pittsburgh's Homewood section, remained in stable condition Thursday afternoon, and Allegheny County Lt. Andrew Schurman said he is expected to survive.

Farrar is charged with two counts each of aggravated assault on a police officer and reckless endangerment, plus firearm and drug violations.

A ShotSpotter notification sent Zone 5 officers to Nimick Place shortly before 1:30 a.m., where they encountered a man later identified as Farrar wielding a shotgun in the street, Schurman said. He said Farrar ignored demands to drop the weapon, and officers opened fire.

Farrar was taken to the hospital in critical condition, though he has since been upgraded.

The officers – who the department did not identify – were placed on administrative duty, as per protocol, pending the outcome of the investigation. Allegheny County Police are leading the investigation.

Farrar will be taken to the Allegheny County Jail to await arraignment when he is released from the hospital.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer.