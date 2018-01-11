Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Pittsburgh cop accused of shackling woman could see charges dropped, attorney says

Megan Guza
Megan Guza | Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018, 4:24 p.m.
Rachmiel Gallman
Rachmiel Gallman

Updated 4 hours ago

A Pittsburgh police officer charged with shackling the mother of his child after she would not stop poking him will likely see his charges dropped if he complies with a number of orders, the man's attorney said Thursday.

The preliminary hearing for Rachmiel Gallman, 31, was postponed until April 12.

"We have a couple of items we need to take care of," said attorney Blaine Jones. "They are somewhat confidential, but we need to take care of these items. Once we do that to satisfaction, then our agreement is that the charges will be withdrawn. So we're ecstatic."

Gallman was charged with false imprisonment following a New Year's Eve incident in his Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar home.

According to the criminal complaint, the mother of his child told police she and her son had been wrestling and tickling each other, while Gallman sat by and laughed. She told police she began poking Gallman in the abdomen.

"He told her to stop or he would put her in handcuffs, and she continued poking him for a couple more minutes," police wrote in the complaint.

Gallman allegedly went to his car, came back with shackles and handcuffs and wrestled the woman to the ground, according to the complaint. He then shackled her legs and handcuffed her right arm to the shackles. Police said he refused to uncuff her for about 15 minutes.

"This was not done with malicious intent," Jones said. "The young lady is someone he cares about tremendously, and it was kind of just horseplay and, unfortunately, it went a little too far, and that's why we're here."

Jones said Gallman had arrived home from his shift shortly before the shackling incident, and he had not been drinking.

"He is owning his actions. He is here today," he said. "That's not the easiest thing, to walk in with all your colleagues here, but he's owning it."

Gallman is due back in court April 12.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8519, mguza@tribweb.com or via Twitter @meganguzaTrib.

