New York nonprofit looking for Pittsburgh area host families
Updated 14 minutes ago
The Fresh Air Fund, a New York-based nonprofit that places children with families during the summer, is looking for host families in the Pittsburgh area.
Each summer, thousands of children from New York City's low-income neighborhoods visit suburban, rural and small town communities along the East Coast and Southern Canada through the Fresh Air Fund's Friendly Towns Program.
Fresh Air children are boys and girls, ages 7 to 18, who live in New York City. The agency has placed more than 1.8 million children with families since 1877.
Children who are reinvited by host families may continue with the program through age 18 and can enjoy extended trips.
For more information about hosting a Fresh Air child this summer, contact March Creeks at 724-272-8910 or visit www.FreshAir.org .
