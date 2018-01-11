Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

New York nonprofit looking for Pittsburgh area host families

Stephen Huba
Stephen Huba | Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018, 3:57 p.m.
Evangeline Wilson (left), 8, of Lower Burrell, and Sherry Lin, 8, of New York City, pick flowers in the backyard of the Wilson household in July 2017. The New York-based Fresh Air Fund places children with Pittsburgh area families every summer.
Michael Swensen | Tribune-Review
The Fresh Air Fund, a New York-based nonprofit that places children with families during the summer, is looking for host families in the Pittsburgh area.

Each summer, thousands of children from New York City's low-income neighborhoods visit suburban, rural and small town communities along the East Coast and Southern Canada through the Fresh Air Fund's Friendly Towns Program.

Fresh Air children are boys and girls, ages 7 to 18, who live in New York City. The agency has placed more than 1.8 million children with families since 1877.

Children who are reinvited by host families may continue with the program through age 18 and can enjoy extended trips.

For more information about hosting a Fresh Air child this summer, contact March Creeks at 724-272-8910 or visit www.FreshAir.org .

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1280, shuba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shuba_trib.

