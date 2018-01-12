Rising flood waters prompt evacuations, road closures

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A record amount of rain and melting snow caused widespread flooding across Southwestern Pennsylvania before a quick pivot to dropping temperatures and freezing rain.

In Bridgeville, emergency crews evacuated residents from homes along McLaughlin Run Road and Badwin Street after creeks in the area began rising quickly. Residents were allowed by into their homes about three hours later, though Baldwin Street remained closed while fire crews helped homeowners pump out their basements.

In Murrysville, police shut down a section of lower Ashbaugh Road between Saltsburg and Mamont roads after a mudslide blocked the road around 10:30 a.m. The road was cleared about 1:30 p.m.

Employees for Baierl Automotive scrambled to drive cars out of a rapidly-filling parking lot near Perry Highway in McCandless, according to Baierl Automotive Vice President Lee Baierl. It was too late to save some vehicles. Some suffered flood damage and will have to be declared a total loss, though the full extent of the damage is unknown, Baierl said.

"Our team worked hard and quickly to remove our vehicles from the flooded area to minimize the loss as much as possible," he said via email.

Bairel tells me they rent this space to store cars - it's the old Showcase Cinemas near Perry Highway. @WPXI Workers are trying to find keys to move the cars. pic.twitter.com/qOC4yzqokK — Gabriella DeLuca (@GabriellaDeLuca) January 12, 2018

An Allegheny River ice jam also became a concern Friday.

At 1:30 p.m. the U.S. Corps of Engineers and National Weather Service said the ice was at the at Bradys Bend lock.

To prepare for problems, the Corps "stripped anything mechanical" at Lock 5, Ford City as well as any loose equipment, said spokesman Jeff Hawk.

Lock 4 at Natrona in Harrison was placed on the "action phase" by the Corps.

"We're watching," he said.

By 8 a.m. Pittsburgh had received 1.49 inches of rain, shattering the 111-year-old rainfall record of 0.97 inches for this day in history. Had the city receive 0.04 more inches last night it would have broken the record for Jan. 11 as well.

Much of the Allegheny County received more than 2 inches of rain. Bell Acres led the way with 2.92 inches as of 8 a.m. Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

Allegheny County 911 dispatchers said numerous roads were closed because of high water, but said they could not provide a list of flooding-related incidents because the problem was so widespread.

"It's everywhere," one dispatcher said.

As temperatures drop over the afternoon the rain will likely turn into a wintry mix this evening, followed by snow tonight, according to the National Weather Service.

A winter storm warning is in effect, and ice is expected to build up on roads making driving difficult.