Democratic committee members to pick nominee in Pittsburgh City Council race

Fewer than 100 Democratic committee members on Sunday will likely determine the outcome of a special election that won't happen until March for a vacant seat on Pittsburgh City Council.

Seventy-three committee members from Council District 8 are eligible to vote Sunday and nominate a candidate for the March 6 special election, according to a committee roster. Considering Pittsburgh's lopsided Democratic voter registration, whoever wins will likely be voted to a four-year term on council to replace former Councilman Dan Gilman. No Republican candidates have surfaced. The district includes Shadyside and parts of Point Breeze, Squirrel Hill and Oakland.

“There are fewer than 80 people who are eligible to vote,” said Allegheny County Controller Chelsa Wagner of Point Breeze. “Many of them are out of town because of the holidays. Very, very plausibly this could be a vote of 40 people deciding who is going to be a council person for the next four years.”

The Democrats are Sonja Finn, 38, of Point Breeze, a chef and restaurant owner; Marty Healey, 54, of Shadyside, chief financial officer for South Side-based Healey Co., a residential renovation and construction firm; and Erika Strassburger, 35, of Squirrel Hill, Gilman's former chief of staff.

Healey's campaign criticized the timing of the nominations, saying it doesn't permit adequate time to campaign. The nominating vote is being held 11 days after Gilman resigned.

“Candidates don't have a legitimate opportunity to present their case to the electors in this situation,” said campaign spokesman Marty Marks. “It's no one's fault, but that doesn't make it any fairer or better.”

Candidates said they've scheduled “meet and greet” events to introduce themselves to the committee members.

“Everything is definitely happening very quickly with this vote being on Sunday, but I'm used to hustling,” Finn said. “I work in a kitchen.”

The seat is open because Gilman resigned Jan. 3 to serve as Mayor Bill Peduto's chief of staff.

State law permits major political parties to nominate candidates in lieu of a primary election. Independent candidates can run by circulating and filing nomination papers.

The law requires nominations to be conducted within 15 days of the city notifying the Allegheny County Elections Division of the vacancy, according to elections Manager Mark Wolosik. Nominations must be filed by Jan. 18, he said.

In a typical primary election, candidates have 21 days to circulate and file nominating petitions to appear on election ballots, he added.

“The process is unfortunate,” Marks said. “Rules and laws haven't kept pace with the changing and evolving more open system that people want and expect.”

Democratic nominations are being held from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Sunday at Sanger Lecture Hall in the Coolidge Building at Chatham University.

The special election winner will serve a four-year term. City Council members are paid $66,371 a year.

