Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Democratic committee members to pick nominee in Pittsburgh City Council race

Bob Bauder
Bob Bauder | Friday, Jan. 12, 2018, 5:15 p.m.

Updated 5 hours ago

Fewer than 100 Democratic committee members on Sunday will likely determine the outcome of a special election that won't happen until March for a vacant seat on Pittsburgh City Council.

Seventy-three committee members from Council District 8 are eligible to vote Sunday and nominate a candidate for the March 6 special election, according to a committee roster. Considering Pittsburgh's lopsided Democratic voter registration, whoever wins will likely be voted to a four-year term on council to replace former Councilman Dan Gilman. No Republican candidates have surfaced. The district includes Shadyside and parts of Point Breeze, Squirrel Hill and Oakland.

“There are fewer than 80 people who are eligible to vote,” said Allegheny County Controller Chelsa Wagner of Point Breeze. “Many of them are out of town because of the holidays. Very, very plausibly this could be a vote of 40 people deciding who is going to be a council person for the next four years.”

The Democrats are Sonja Finn, 38, of Point Breeze, a chef and restaurant owner; Marty Healey, 54, of Shadyside, chief financial officer for South Side-based Healey Co., a residential renovation and construction firm; and Erika Strassburger, 35, of Squirrel Hill, Gilman's former chief of staff.

Healey's campaign criticized the timing of the nominations, saying it doesn't permit adequate time to campaign. The nominating vote is being held 11 days after Gilman resigned.

“Candidates don't have a legitimate opportunity to present their case to the electors in this situation,” said campaign spokesman Marty Marks. “It's no one's fault, but that doesn't make it any fairer or better.”

Candidates said they've scheduled “meet and greet” events to introduce themselves to the committee members.

“Everything is definitely happening very quickly with this vote being on Sunday, but I'm used to hustling,” Finn said. “I work in a kitchen.”

The seat is open because Gilman resigned Jan. 3 to serve as Mayor Bill Peduto's chief of staff.

State law permits major political parties to nominate candidates in lieu of a primary election. Independent candidates can run by circulating and filing nomination papers.

The law requires nominations to be conducted within 15 days of the city notifying the Allegheny County Elections Division of the vacancy, according to elections Manager Mark Wolosik. Nominations must be filed by Jan. 18, he said.

In a typical primary election, candidates have 21 days to circulate and file nominating petitions to appear on election ballots, he added.

“The process is unfortunate,” Marks said. “Rules and laws haven't kept pace with the changing and evolving more open system that people want and expect.”

Democratic nominations are being held from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Sunday at Sanger Lecture Hall in the Coolidge Building at Chatham University.

The special election winner will serve a four-year term. City Council members are paid $66,371 a year.

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-765-2312, bbauder@tribweb.com or on Twitter @bobbauder.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.